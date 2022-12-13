PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).
The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which was not revealed at the hearing, despite a direct question from Vice Chair Dean Henderson — to offer not only sales of wine, beer and spirits, but to also offer its customers on-site tastings.
The tastings will be held only periodically, in a 150-square-foot area roped off from the rest of the store, Assistant Planner Sarah Stachnik said. The roped-off area will be removed when tastings are not happening.
The license has strict limits on the amount of alcohol that may be served during the tastings, Stachnik said.
This amounts to a quarter ounce of spirits and four ounces of wine or beer, project representative Michael Ayaz said.
“This gives people an opportunity to taste the product, and it really is a taste,” he said.
The tastings are intended for the alcohol producers to educate consumers about their products, he said.
With the very small amounts served, and the fact that alcohol sales are incidental to the overall business of the store, they do not expect to have the kinds of problems that a dedicated liquor store would, Ayaz said in response to concerns that the area is considered a high-crime area.
“Of course we are very sensitive to that,” he said, and will comply with alcohol training requirements, work with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and have its own security measures, as well.
This is the first alcohol license of this type issued in Palmdale, although the type is becoming more common, he said.
“It’s an amenity that’s added to the overall grocery operations,” he said.
The development itself was approved, in 2019, with a Sprouts Farmers Market as the grocery store tenant for the shopping center portion. However, delays led to a change of plans, and Sprouts opened recently on 10th Street West. The new grocery tenant has not been publicly named, but Ayaz said it was a national chain.
The developer of the overall site, LaTerra Development and Sago Ivecto, were also granted a two-year extension to the project timeline, during Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The site is fenced, as development activity is ongoing, and the commercial and residential components of the project are in the process of obtaining grading and building permits, according to the staff report.
(1) comment
Yes..... because we need "more" alcoholics in the world today...* hic ;)
