A grocery store, in a mixed-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P), was approved for an unusual alcohol license by the Palmdale Planning Commission, which will allow the national chain store to offer tastings of beer, wine and spirits to customers.

 Drawing courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).

The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which was not revealed at the hearing, despite a direct question from Vice Chair Dean Henderson — to offer not only sales of wine, beer and spirits, but to also offer its customers on-site tastings.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Yes..... because we need "more" alcoholics in the world today...* hic ;)

Add Reply

