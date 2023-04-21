PALMDALE — With Highland High School’s prom scheduled for next week, the school and the California Highway Patrol conducted a simulated drunk driving traffic collision Thursday morning, as part of the Every 15 Minutes program, to remind students about the dangers of driving under the influence and distracted driving and the impact it has on friends, families and their community.

The crash was staged in the campus parking lot at Avenue P-12 and 25th Street West. The vehicles were a badly mangled silver GMC Sierra truck and a wrecked silver Cadillac CTS. Student volunteers portrayed the driver and the victims. Students from the classes of 2023 and 2024 watched as emergency responders from the CHP, Los Angeles County sheriff’s, fire and coroner departments and American Medical Response responded as they would to a real life crash.

