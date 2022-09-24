Obit Lee Basketball

UCLA’s Greg Lee (43) looks for a teammate to pass to as Notre Dame’s Dwight Clay (right) defends during an NCAA college basketball game, in January 1973, in South Bend, Ind.

 AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships, in 1972 and ‘73, as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70.

Lee died at a San Diego hospital, on Wednesday, from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said, Thursday, after being informed by his wife, Lisa.

