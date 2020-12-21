PALMDALE – Due to staffing changes, the City and Waste Management of Antelope Valley have announced that all green waste collections will occur every other week in the City beginning today and going through the week of Jan. 11. Regular trash and recyclable collections will not change.
The collection schedule for the next four weeks will be as follows:
Today through Dec. 27: Trash and recyclables will be collected. There will be no green waste collection. Residents with Friday collections will have their collection day on Saturday in observance of Christmas Day.
Week of Dec. 28: Trash, recyclables, and green waste will be collected. Residents with Friday collections will have their collection day on Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Week of Jan. 4: Trash and recyclables will be collected. There will be no green waste collection.
Week of Jan. 11: Trash, recyclables, and green waste will be collected.
“This is a temporary change to ensure we continue to provide critical trash collection service to our Palmdale customers,” said Sandra Pursley, regional manager for Waste Management. “All other services will continue as scheduled.”
“We ask for your patience as we make temporary adjustments to your collection schedule,” City Manager, JJ Murphy said. “Please download the Recycle Coach app or go to our website to keep up to date with your collection schedule and to receive updates on any changes.”
Residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app through their Apple or Google app store or to go to https://cityofpalmdale.org/173/Environmental-Technology to get up to date information or reminders about their collection schedule.
Call Palmdale’s Environmental & Technology Division at 661-267-5300 or via email at envirotech@cityof email at envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org, or contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197 with any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.