PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution for the Green Valley Community Standards District that seeks to preserve the existing rural character of the area.
The commission agreed to recommend the Green Valley Community Standards District for approval to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Green Valley is a small community located the Angeles National Forest, north of Santa Clarita along San Francisquito Canyon Road where it intersects with Spunky Canyon Road. The community is south of Elizabeth Lake Road and northwest of the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir.
Rural commercial-zoned properties are near the intersection of Spunky Canyon Road and San Francisquito Canyon Road. Properties within the area are mainly developed with single-family residences or are vacant.
“The community is characterized by its oak woodland, narrow roads, surrounding hillsides and friendly residents,” planner Kristina Kulczycki said during a presentation at the Zoom meeting.
The Green Valley Community Standards District seeks to preserve the community’s existing narrow road design without curbs, gutters or sidewalks, and create additional development standards for commercial businesses and signage.
“The community prefers smaller local-serving signage that is not internally illuminated,” Kulczycki said. “Members of the community want to avoid a proliferation of real estate signs but want to ensure that ranch signs are permissible.”
The standards do not allow roof signs or large freestanding signs. Singage should be simple and fitting with the rustic character of the community. There are also standards limiting the height and size of monument signs, the size of wall signs, and real estate signs.
“Green Valley is known for its oak woodland,” Kulczycki said. “An oak tree ordinance is intended to protect it. However, the community also wanted consideration for native vegetation as well.”
The standards will also include a requirement to underground utilities, maintain a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres and prohibit gated or wall subdivisions. New development in the commercial and rural zones shall be designed to blend with the existing character, including use of earth tone themes. The standards also call for limiting the use of more modern look materials to no more than 50% of the facade, restricting the height of buildings near residential and agricultural zones, and the inclusion of at least one rural design feature such as shuttered windows or a hitching post.
A minor conditional use permit would be required to modify the standards in the Community Standards District.
