Cyprus Archbishop Dies

The leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos, speaks to the media, in 2019, during a press conference in his office at the Archbishopric in Nicosia, Cyprus.

 Petros Karadjias/AP Photo

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died, Monday. He was 81.

Chrysostomos had suffered from intestinal and liver cancer for the past four years and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital.

