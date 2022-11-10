NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died, Monday. He was 81.
Chrysostomos had suffered from intestinal and liver cancer for the past four years and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital.
A medical bulletin said the archbishop “passed peacefully after facing the trial of his ailment with courage, patience and Christian endurance,” early Monday.
“All those were close to him during the difficult hours of his ailment experienced his humility, kindness and deep faith as well as his concern for his flock,” the bulletin said. It added that the archbishop left behind a legacy marked by his “vision, daring, respect for and restoration of the church’s historic tradition as well as innovative changes that always aimed for the unity of the church.”
The Holy Synod — the church’s highest decision-making body — decided after convening, Monday, that the archbishop’s body will lie in state at St. Barnabas Cathedral at the church’s headquarters in Nicosia, beginning today, until his funeral, on Saturday.
The funeral service will be presided over by the leader of the world’s Orthodox Christian faithful, Patriarch Bartholomew, while the archbishop will be buried in a crypt beneath the cathedral, according to his wishes. Church bells across the country will ring in mourning throughout the funeral, while flags at all churches will be lowered to half-staff, for the next five days.
The Cyprus government declared a five-day period of mourning during which all public events will be cancelled and flags on public buildings will be lowered to half-staff. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will offer the eulogy at the funeral.
Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the archbishop. Anastasiades hailed Chrysostomos’ “massive body of reforms for Orthodoxy and the church as well as the well-being of our people.” Even staunch detractors from the communist-rooted AKEL party said the archbishop “clearly left his imprint on matters of church and society.”
Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country’s finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.
Prior to the island nation’s multibillion-euro financial rescue by international creditors, in March 2013, Chrysostomos declared he would have preferred that the cash-strapped country abandon the euro as its currency rather than accept a bailout deal that he claimed would set its economy back decades.
After the deal was signed, forcing large depositors in the country’s two biggest banks to take a hit on their savings, an indignant Chrysostomos said: “This isn’t the Europe that we believed in when we joined.”
The archbishop also did not refrain from making his comments personal. He once told communist-rooted former President Dimitris Christofias to engage in self-reflection after having been handed a “prosperous, happy nation and leaving it with some people going hungry.”
The cleric railed against politicians and bankers, who he called “thieves” who ran for cover while “poor people paid the piper” for their ruinous decisions. He also warned that he wouldn’t hesitate to call on the people to rise up in order to prevent technocrats from “wreaking havoc” on the country’s banking sector.
