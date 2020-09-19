LANCASTER — COVID-19 has affected many events this year, most of which have been canceled. However, the show will go on for the AV Greek Festival.
For more than 55 years, the Greeks of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church have shared their hospitality with the residents of the Antelope Valley through the AV Greek Festival. Though the festival is not possible this year, the first-ever AV Greek Festival Drive Thru and Pick Up is scheduled for Sept. 25-27.
The Drive Thru and Pick Up Festival is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 27, at 30th Street West and Avenue K-4, in the parking lot of the John, P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center.
Dinners available for purchase include roast lamb (Greek style), Greek chicken, souvlaki (classic Greek shish kabob), mousaka, pastichio (Greek lasagna) and the vegetarian Spanakopita (spinach and cheese filo pie). All dinners include rice, Greek salad and a side of pita bread. Classic gyro pita or a gyro combo with fries and a drink will also be offered.
For those with a sweet tooth, Greek sweets will also be available. This year, a Greek sweets combo is being offered. It allows the sampling of several flavors to include baklava (classic filo and nuts), melomakarona (honey and walnut cookies), kourabiethes (butter cookies smothered in powdered sugar) and karithopita (walnut cake with honey).
As patrons drive in to pick up their orders, they will be serenaded by Greek music.
Place orders online at www.avgreekfest.com or call in the order from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 661-948-1413. Drive-up orders will also be accepted during the event.
Those who order online will receive a discount. Orders of $50 or more get a $5 discount — just enter coupon code opa50 at checkout. Orders of $100 or more get a $10 discount — enter coupon code opa 100 at checkout.
Orders placed online or via telephone will be ready at the time of pick-up, so there’s no wait for it to be prepared.
