LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angles County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold community meetings at 64 parks natures centers in September, including four parks and one nature center in the Antelope Valley and Agua Dulce
The goal, part of the county park’s strategic plan, is to strengthen communication and engagement with the communities the county serves. This is the first year of what is expected to be an annual event, county park officials said.
During the meeting, park staff will provide updates on the programs, projects, and events happening at the parks. In addition, attendees will have a chance to provide feedback to LA County Parks on park programming, park maintenance and safety. The important feedback will help shape the department’s budget for the next year, county park officials said.
Snacks, water and a raffle prize will be available at every meeting location. Child Watch and translation services may be available at selected parks (check with the specific park/nature center for details).
All meetings will be from 6 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Here are the dates for local meetings:
• Sept. 7: Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
• Sept. 12: George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave, L-8, Quartz Hill.
• Sept. 13: Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St. East.
• Sept.14: Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
• Sept. 22: Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center, 10700 West Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce.
• Sept. 30: Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area and Nature Center, 28000 Devil’s Punchbowl Road, Valyermo (Meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m.).
