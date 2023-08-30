Stephen Sorensen Park

Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles is one of six sites around the Valley at which community meetings will be held by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

 Valley Press files

LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angles County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold community meetings at 64 parks natures centers in September, including four parks and one nature center in the Antelope Valley and Agua Dulce

The goal, part of the county park’s strategic plan, is to strengthen communication and engagement with the communities the county serves. This is the first year of what is expected to be an annual event, county park officials said.

