DANA POINT, Calif. — Spectators on a whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them.
The birth and the first moments of the calf’s life were recorded on cellphone and drone video, Monday, off Dana Point.
Passengers and crew on a boat operated by Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari spotted blood in the water and initially worried the 35-foot gray whale might be injured.
The boat’s captain, Gary Brighouse, said when everyone realized they were witnessing a birth, the mood turned celebratory.
The video shows the mother and baby frolicking around and under the 24-foot boat and breaching the water surface.
Spectator Stacie Fox, who shot images of the birth from another Capt. Dave’s boat, said she was screaming with excitement.
