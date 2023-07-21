Congress Oversight Hunter Biden

The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, after making sweeping claims about misconduct.

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing.

Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as Republicans deepen their probe of the President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the 2024 election. Comer had issued a subpoena for the document from the FBI.

Jimzan 3
The Democrats lied about Hunter Biden's laptop...they are lying about this also. Biden is a Traitor...so is Hunter (IMHO), along with the Associated Press and 90% of the news media. As things continue to get worse, ever since Biden was elected...they will continue to lie and say things are better. Look for yourself, do not go by the B.S. they are telling you.

