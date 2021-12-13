MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District is slated to receive nearly $800,000 over the next four years through state grants to provide professional development to effectively implement and improve instruction in literacy based on recognized standards across subjects.
The Board of Trustees, on Thursday, held a public hearing for the required spending plan for the Educator Effectiveness Block Grants for the 2021-2022 to 2025-2026 school years.
The plan is scheduled to come before the Board for adoption at a special meeting, Dec. 16.
According to the plan, the District will receive just over $198,000 each year, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, for a total of $792,700.
The block grants are a new source of funding for the District, Assistant Superintendent of Business Keith Gainey said.
The grants will be used in combination with other federal funding for programs, he said.
“There are some things that we will be able to do with this that have been in discussion recently,” he said.
The grants will help enable the District to focus on literacy instruction, one of its main priorities.
“The most important part is the educational process that we are providing, and making sure, in (Trustee) Dr. (Larry) Adams’ words, that we are making sure kids can read,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
This means ensuring students not only can read the words on the page, but can interpret the meaning and apply it across all subjects, not just in an English class, she said.
This is all in support of the goal of ensuring students have choices following high school, whether that be in college, trade school, military, career or other path, she said.
