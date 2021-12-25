PALMDALE — Nonprofits and businesses in Palmdale are invited to apply for grants to aid their work under a new program using funds from Measure AV, the city’s three-quarter-cent sales tax approve by voters, in November 2020.
To help guide applicants through the new process, the city will hold a virtual workshop, at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.
The application period opens, Jan. 10, and closes, Jan. 27.
The grants provide an opportunity “for people to get a grant to do more than what they may dream of or that they’ve been wanting to do,” Management Analyst Jordyn Kelley said.
The Palmdale Cares Grant Program is open to organizations that provide direct programs or services to the Palmdale community that are within the core categories served by Measure AV. These include programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
Grants will be available in three levels: up to $5,000, $5,001 to $25,000 and $25,001 or more.
All applicants, whether nonprofit organizations or businesses, must show proof of a two-year operational history in Palmdale, appropriate tax forms and either a business license or proof of good standing.
All recipients will also complete a grant agreement, and provide the city with a final closeout statement to show how the funds were used.
There are additional requirements for those applying for the larger grants. The upper limit for the largest grants will be determined by the application review committee, although the goal is to make multiple grants.
The City Council approved the Palmdale Care Grant Program at its Dec. 15 meeting.
The program was created after more revenue than projected has been generated by Measure AV. This year, $1.5 million is available for grants.
The city plans to make this an ongoing program.
Details on the program, application information and registration for the workshop is available online at cityofpalmdale.org/grantopportunities
