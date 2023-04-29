PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has been awarded a $5 million federal grant toward a project to convert the 1880s-era open Palmdale Ditch into a closed pipeline for carrying water from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, where it is stored for treatment and distribution to the District’s customers.
The US Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART (Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow) Program grant is a start to the $22 million project; the District will have to raise the remaining $17 million and complete the project within three years under the grant agreement.
Enclosing the length of the ditch in a pipeline will not only prevent water loss from seepage, spillage and evaporation, but also allow the District to move greater amounts of water from Littlerock Dam to Lake Palmdale.
“It is exciting because this will help maximize our local surface water by having a pipeline run the length of the Palmdale Ditch,” Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said in a release announcing the grant award. “There are numerous benefits in addition to preventing water loss. It’ll also be a lot safer for the crew to maintain the ditch and will drastically reduce sediment entering the lake from the ditch.”
About 6.7 miles of the 8.5-mile ditch are open, with the remaining length in pipes, tunnels and culverts. Much of it has a dirt bottom, although parts of the ditch are lined with geosynthetic clay to prevent seepage, but this is not a long-term solution, according to District officials.
Although it varies, annual water loss through the Palmdale Ditch is 25%. Since 2010, this loss has averaged 800 acre-feet a year, enough to serve 1,372 Palmdale households, according to District officials.
An acre-foot is equal to 326,000 gallons.
In addition to preventing this water loss, a closed pipe will allow water from the reservoir to flow to Lake Palmdale at 60 cubic feet per second (cfs) as opposed to the current rate of 20 cfs.
“In a year like this when there is so much water at the Littlerock Reservoir, a pipeline would allow us to fully utilize the 5,500 acre-feet of water we’re entitled to,” Rogers said. “We’ll be able to capture more of this less costly water, which will save money for our customers.”
