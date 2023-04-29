Palmdale Ditch

 Photo courtesy of the Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has been awarded a $5 million federal grant toward a project to convert the 1880s-era open Palmdale Ditch into a closed pipeline for carrying water from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, where it is stored for treatment and distribution to the District’s customers.

The US Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART (Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow) Program grant is a start to the $22 million project; the District will have to raise the remaining $17 million and complete the project within three years under the grant agreement.

