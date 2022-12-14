LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District hopes to secure a building grant for a proposed low-cost student housing project that could house up to 300 students.

The proposed facility would be constructed on 30 acres of vacant land on the western border of the Lancaster campus. The District purchased the property, earlier this year, for $9 million.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Public schools and colleges are on their way out... Home schooling is the future. That is why the public educational system is making a desperate attempt to still be relevant...Their days are numbered...and they know it.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.