LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District hopes to secure a building grant for a proposed low-cost student housing project that could house up to 300 students.
The proposed facility would be constructed on 30 acres of vacant land on the western border of the Lancaster campus. The District purchased the property, earlier this year, for $9 million.
Last year, the District applied to the California Community College Chancellor’s office for a planning grant and a building grant to be used toward student housing. The District won the planning grant but not the building grant.
“We have spent the last year furthering our plans in order to make application this year for the building grant,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting. “We really positioned ourselves well with the acquisition of the 30 acres behind the college.”
Zellet introduced consultants Ann Volz of Volz Company and Deborah Shepley of design and architecture firm Gensler for a presentation on the proposed project.
Shepley covered the preliminary concept design required to the level for the grant.
The proposed project would have 90 single units at 110 square feet with one bed, one desk, one wardrobe and a mini-refrigerator and microwave. There would also be a total of 105 double units at 175 square feet with two beds, two desks, two wardrobes and a mini-refrigerator and microwave.
The proposed cost per square footage would provide an efficient footprint and good target for the cost per square foot for the proposed project.
“You will be competing with colleges all over the state,” Shepley said. “So we wanted to make sure we have a good starting point for the program.”
The project would also have a two-bedroom apartment for a housing director.
Phase 1 of the proposed project would see the first building constructed on three acres of vacant land closest to Marauder Baseball Stadium. A potential Phase 2 could see a second student housing facility to the south of the first building.
Students who live in the building would be able to walk to class across a campus promenade. The building would have two courtyards where students could congregate to socialize.
The two-story complex is arranged into three neighborhoods with 55 beds in one neighborhood and 41 beds each in the other two. Each neighborhood would have a mix of single and double units with a shared kitchen and laundry, and shared lounges and study areas.
“The idea to each of those neighborhoods is (it) houses a group of students on each of those floors, so that could be part of an identity,” Shepley said.
The cost estimate for the project is not yet complete.
Volz covered the scoring criteria for the competitive building grant.
“Because you did pursue both (grants) last year … we get 10 more points (out of a total 100 points),” she said of the evaluation criteria released by the chancellor’s office.
The grant application is due to the chancellor’s office by Jan. 25. The District should learn by the end of June if the application was successful.
“We are doing all we can to make sure that we are going to be very happy, in June, for your students and this wonderful opportunity,” Volz said.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the college,” Board Vice President Michelle Harvey said.
It is too soon to know how large a grant that the District could receive.
“I think it’s really, really a beautiful design,” Board President Barbara Gaines.
Trustee Michael Rives asked if there would be any cost to the community for the proposed project.
“The community owes nothing on this,” Zellet said. “If we are awarded this grant, then the reason that we’re locked in to the build is because the amount of the grant, which is free money from the state, is locked in to the cost of the build.”
She added: “There will be no fiscal impact to our community. In fact, it will be a benefit to the community because we’ve gotten a beautiful new housing facility that cost them nothing.”
Public schools and colleges are on their way out... Home schooling is the future. That is why the public educational system is making a desperate attempt to still be relevant...Their days are numbered...and they know it.
