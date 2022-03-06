PALMDALE — The neighborhood of homes for veterans arising in Palmdale got a big boost recently from a $100,000 grant from Union Bank.
A small ceremony took place, on Thursday, to mark the contribution and the partnership between Union Bank and Homes 4 Families, the nonprofit organization behind the Veteran Enriched Neighborhood.
Officials from Homes 4 Families, Union Bank and the local veterans community stood at the end of a street, in front of what will become a tree-shaded, open space for the ceremonial check-passing.
“We’re here for the veterans,” Homes 4 Families CEO and President Donna Deutchman said, identifying veterans in the audience and acknowledging the staff and board members behind the organization. “In addition, we could not exist without our volunteers and donors.”
The grant is part of Union Bank’s Community Recovery Program, in this case to support affordable housing initiatives in areas historically marginalized.
“We want to be part of the solution to issues our communities are facing,” Samuel Assael, Union Bank head of home loans for consumer markets, said. “Partnering with Homes 4 Families in a way to make a positive impact on our communities.”
Union Bank was already involved with Homes 4 Families when it started identifying potential recipients for the program.
“This partnership with Union Bank has come on so strong,” said Donielle DeLeon, Senior Director of Community Relations for Homes 4 Families. “It’s just been an incredible journey.”
In addition to financial support and volunteer labor, Union Bank has also joined Homes 4 Families’ board.
Development of the neighborhood is fueled in part by volunteer labor, during work days that double as fundraisers for the project.
So far, 16 families are at home in the tidy duplexes, with another six homes planned in the next phase. Ultimately, the neighborhood will include 56 homes.
“We’re full steam ahead,” DeLeon said, as all the infrastructure for the neighborhood is now in place.
Progress on the development was evident, on Thursday, as construction work went on in the background during the ceremony, including installation of a street light just steps away.
“You’re seeing the work being done as we’re standing here today,” Assael said.
Following the brief ceremony, Union Bank team members embarked on a work day, where they were building raised planter boxes for the community garden, spreading mulch and installing dog waste stations.
