Palmdale Ditch

With the award of a $17.58 million state grant, the Palmdale Water District has the funding to completely convert the mostly open Palmdale Ditch to an enclosed pipeline. The 8.5-mile-ditch carries water from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, where it is stored for treatment and distribution.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District will have the funds to completely convert the 1880s-era open Palmdale Ditch to a closed pipeline after it was awarded a $17.58 million state grant, district officials announced Tuesday.

The district earlier received a $5 million federal grant for the project; the two grants combined will cover the total $22.58 million cost for the project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.