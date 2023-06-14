PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District will have the funds to completely convert the 1880s-era open Palmdale Ditch to a closed pipeline after it was awarded a $17.58 million state grant, district officials announced Tuesday.
The district earlier received a $5 million federal grant for the project; the two grants combined will cover the total $22.58 million cost for the project.
The Palmdale Ditch is a literal ditch for carrying water from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, where it is stored for treatment and distribution to the district’s customers. Enclosing the length of the ditch in a pipeline will not only prevent water loss from seepage, spillage and evaporation, but also allow the district to move greater amounts of water from Littlerock Dam to Lake Palmdale.
The latest grant was awarded under the state Department of Water Resources’ Urban Community Drought Relief Program.
“We are very grateful to DWR for recognizing the importance of modernizing the Palmdale Ditch that was built in the 1880s,” PWD Board Director Scott Kellerman said. “A closed pipeline will reduce water loss and save on maintenance costs. The board applauds staff for getting this project fully funded and saving money for our customers.”
The project will take about three years to completely convert the ditch to pipeline, according to Engineering Manager Scott Rogers.
“It’s wonderful to get these back-to-back fundings for the Palmdale Ditch,” said Rogers, who submitted the DWR grant. “In addition to reducing water loss, there are numerous other benefits, including making it safer for the crew to maintain, reducing sediment entering Lake Palmdale from the ditch, and increasing water flow from Littlerock Dam to the lake.”
About 6.7 miles of the 8.5-mile ditch are open, with the remaining length in pipes, tunnels and culverts. Much of it has a dirt bottom, although parts of the ditch are lined with geosynthetic clay to prevent seepage, but this is not a long-term solution, according to district officials.
Although it varies, annual water loss through the Palmdale Ditch is 25%. Since 2010, this loss has averaged 800 acre-feet a year, enough to serve 1,372 Palmdale households, according to District officials.
An acre-foot is equal to 326,000 gallons.
In addition to preventing this water loss, a closed pipe will allow water from the reservoir to flow to Lake Palmdale at 60 cubic feet per second as opposed to the current rate of 20 cfs.
District staff spend about 400 hours a year maintaining the ditch, including clearing debris, cleaning screens and installing geosynthetic clay liners to the ditch’s dirt bottoms, according to district officials.
