Grace Resource Center grant

Volunteer Chuck French carries boxes of applesauce Monday at Grace Resource Center. Grace Resources received a $100,000 grant from the Southern California Gas Co. Community Investment Fund to help purchase fresh produce, proteins and better nutrition for distribution to needy families.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — A $100,000 grant from the Southern California Gas Co. Community Investment Fund will help Grace Resources purchase fresh produce, proteins and better nutrition for distribution to needy families.

The grant is the largest one ever received by the nonprofit organization in its 32-year history. The name of the project is Feeding the Antelope Valley.

