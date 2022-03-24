LANCASTER — El Dorado Park will get a new 10,585 square-foot community center and other improvements thanks to an $8.41 million competitive grant the city won from the Statewide Park Program, also known as Proposition 68.
Other improvements include a half-court basketball court with lighting, splash pad with lighting, skate spot with lighting, an inclusive playground, plaza with tables and shade sails, two picnic shelters, pathways, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park. The grant project will also renovate the jogging trail, install new lighting and outdoor exercise stations.
City staff worked with a consultants to conduct community outreach, write the grant and prepare a conceptual design for the project. The city held five community workshops to collect public input on proposed improvements to the park. The feedback was used to develop the scope of the grant.
“Through our community engagement process the skate spots and the basketball courts were things that those residents were very passionate about; they wanted a skate spot next to the playground so the parents could watch their children play,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.
The existing community center will be demolished and replaced with the new community center. The new community center will feature a large community room, two small community rooms, a kitchen, restrooms, offices and an outdoor patio, according to Patterson’s presentation.
The state received 468 project applications requesting $2.42 billion. The El Dorado Park Renovation Project application was one of 112 applicants selected for fourth round of funding totaling $548.3 million.
Mayor R. Rex Parris suggested the city have a grant writer to pursue more grants that could benefit the community.
“Thank you, Sonya; I really appreciate it; I think that’s a great thing you guys did,” Parris said.
The City Council unanimously accepted the grant funds.
