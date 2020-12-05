LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Community Partnerships Bureau was awarded a $100,000 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime.
The program is designed to keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties to bad operators. The penalties can range between fines, suspensions and revocations against businesses that violate the law.
“The program improves the quality of life in neighborhoods,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”
The funds are intended to be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.
“This grant is important to the county in order to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations which have contributed to an increase in crime,” Capt. Johann Thrall of the Community Partnerships Bureau said.
Officers assigned to the project will work with ABC Agents and receive training in ABC law, alcohol enforcement strategies and community response.
The Alcohol Policing Partnership Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program uses a strategy in an effort to correct or eliminate alcohol-related problems at the point of sale.
It has distributed more than $20 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime.
