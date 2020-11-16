SACRAMENTO — As the number of older drivers continues to grow, the California Highway Patrol is determined to help them maintain their driving independence for as long as they can safely drive.
Through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe XII, the CHP will continue its traffic safety program that places an emphasis on roadway safety and mobility for California’s seniors.
“As we get older, we gain valuable experience including driving skills,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “However, age can also introduce new challenges.”
The overall goal of the grant-funded Age Well, Drive Smart program is to reduce the number of fatal and injury crashes caused by drivers aged 65 and older.
“The Age Well, Drive Smart program is intended to assist California’s most experienced drivers in evaluating their own abilities and improving on them,” Stanley said.
The program focuses on safe driving practices and current California driving laws. The curriculum also addresses the physical and mental changes associated with aging that can affect a person’s driving skills, while offering possible corrective options.
To attend a free, two-hour Age Well, Drive Smart class, contact the CHP Antelope Valley Station by phone at (661) 948-8541. The station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, online courses may be available.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Follow the CHP Antelope Valley Station on Facebook at @CHPAntelopeValley for details.
