MOJAVE — Members of the Mojave community learned more about the improvements planned to the community’s most prominent park, thanks to a $3.6 million Caltrans grant.
Kern County-owned Mojave East Park, on O Street and adjacent Mojave Junior-Senior High School, is also home to the Mojave Veterans Building and the Mojave Branch of the Kern County Library.
“The park is pretty much filled with things already … this just makes it nicer,” Kern County General Services Planner Don Woodard told residents at community meeting hosted by the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.
The lengthy list of improvements will touch nearly every area of the park.
New restrooms will be built and located more toward the center of the park, closer to the baseball field and playground than the existing ones. These restrooms will be very vandal-resistant and strong, Woodard said.
The park will get a new soccer field on the north side, with natural grass.
“It will be a first for Mojave,” Woodard said.
Asked about the possibility of artificial turf for water savings, “I don’t believe astroturf applies for a public park, unless it’s some place highly controlled, like a football field,” he said, due to the possibility of vandalism.
Creating it will mean removing a tree or two, he said.
For the baseball field, improvements include a concrete pathway from a new parking lot off Business Route 58, on the park’s south side.
A concrete driveway will continue around the snack bar and turn east, to allow access for vehicles, when needed. There will also be concrete behind the snack bar, an area that has been frequently muddy in the past.
To help with drainage, a retention basin will also be built on the south side of the parking lot.
Another major improvement will be pathways connecting to the crosswalk across Business Route 58, allowing for a continuous route between housing on the far side of the street, through the park and to Mojave Junior-Senior High and Mojave Elementary schools, Woodard said.
The paths will connect to a paved walking path that will loop around the park, with an area of adult exercise equipment added to the existing shuffleboard area, he said.
The splash pad will remain where it is, and a covered picnic pavilion will be built next to it. A windbreak hedge will be installed to the west of this area.
“Once the shading comes into play, with the shrubbery, that’s going to be a real nice place to be at in the afternoons,” Mojave Chamber of Commerce President Ted Hodgkinson said. “That’s going to be used a lot.”
The basketball court will be refinished, and the existing playground will remain in place.
Some in the meeting suggested turning the existing horseshoe pit, on the park’s eastern edge, into a dog park. Woodard said it would not be difficult to place gates at either end to create a dog park at that location, but did not go so far as saying it would be part of the improvements.
Shrubs will be planted along the outer fence lines to create a visual barrier between the park and the adjacent high school property, “to keep your eye inside the park,” he said.
Additionally, “there’s going to be a lot of new trees,” he said. “I’ll try to put in as many different trees as will survive here.”
With the park plan complete in concept, it will now be finalized by a park designer. Kern County will use the final plans to seek bids for the project construction.
Under the requirements of the grant, all the work must be completed by June 2024, Woodard said.
“It’s actually a fairly short amount of time,” he said.
