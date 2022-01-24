PALMDALE — Local nonprofit organizations and businesses seeking to apply for grants funded through Palmdale’s Measure AV sales tax have until 5 p.m., on Friday.
The Palmdale Cares Grant Program will offer grants through an additional $1.5 million in projected sales tax revenue from Measure AV, the three-quarter cent sales tax approved by voters, in November 2020.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
The program will offer three levels of grants: up to $5,000; $5,001 to $25,000; and $25,001 or more.
All applicants, whether nonprofit organizations or businesses, must show proof of a two-year operational history in Palmdale, appropriate tax forms and either a business license or proof of good standing.
All recipients will also complete a grant agreement, and provide the city with a final closeout statement to show how the funds were used.
There are additional requirements for those applying for the larger grants. The upper limit for the largest grants will be determined by the review committee, although the goal is to make multiple grants.
Applications and information on the program, including eligibility and requirements, are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/grantopportunities
The Jan. 12 workshop and presentation on the grant program is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72v6IVefoVU
Staff expects to award grants about 60 days following the close of the application period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.