ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District received a five-year, $3.6 million grant from the United States Department of Education for mental health endeavors to support students.
The Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration grant program provides competitive grants to support and demonstrate innovative partnerships to train school-based mental health service providers for employment in schools and local educational agencies, according to a description.
Acton-Agua Dulce Superintendent Dr. Eric Sahakian wrote the competitive grant application.
“We’re seeing a huge uptick, like most districts, in terms of social and emotional needs of students,” he said.
On Jan. 26, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified trustees approved a $35,000 agreement with SPSG Inc. for consulting services to implement the grant. SPSG Inc. is an external grant evaluator for the Department of Education.
“The funding itself doesn’t encumber on any District funds,” Sahakian said. “It comes from the funds that are embedded within the grant itself.”
The Board also approved a $35,000 agreement with Efficience Inc. for anonymous secure data collection on the number of students being seen by a social worker.
“It ties into the grant evaluation,” Sahakian said.
The grant will cover the cost of hiring a full-time, licensed clinical social worker who can provide more acute counseling needs not covered by the academic school counselors. As part of the grant terms, the District will partner with the University of Southern California School of Social Work. Students in the Master of Social Work program will intern or complete their practicum at the District under the supervision of the licensed clinical social worker. The social workers will be at all three school sites, from elementary to high school.
“The team of social workers through this grant will build sustainability within the District,” Sahakian said.
The social workers will provide professional development to District staff in terms of identifying student trauma.
“The overarching theme would be trauma-informed care,” he said.
If a student is not doing well in the classroom, school staff will be trained on which signs to look for, to direct the student to appropriate resources within the school and the District.
“I think it’s great for our community,” Sahakian said. “Albeit we’re small, I just think that our students deserve that holistic approach. You know, embed the rigorous academics and making sure that their social and emotional needs are being met.”
The District will also use grant funds to purchase an anonymous reporting platform to be used on the District’s website, that will allow students to report things anonymously, to help social workers address students’ well-being. The District will provide social workers with access to the Bounce Back program, geared toward children ages 5 to 11 who are suffering from traumatic stress, anxiety or depression.
“That’s something that the social workers would run as groups for anyone that qualifies,” Sahakian said.
Put your child in a Private School, or Homeschool them. That way they will not be little nut-jobs activists (like their teachers).
