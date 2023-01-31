Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District logo

ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District received a five-year, $3.6 million grant from the United States Department of Education for mental health endeavors to support students.

The Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration grant program provides competitive grants to support and demonstrate innovative partnerships to train school-based mental health service providers for employment in schools and local educational agencies, according to a description.

Jimzan 3
Put your child in a Private School, or Homeschool them. That way they will not be little nut-jobs activists (like their teachers).

