LOS ANGELES — A grandfather has returned a pair of handcuffs he stole from a Los Angeles police officer 60 years ago. You could say he was shackled with guilt by his grandchildren.
The 74-year-old man, who now lives in the San Diego suburb of Vista, was a teenager living in Van Nuys when he saw a scuffle break out at a Bob’s Big Boy restaurant between an LAPD juvenile officer and a “young ruffian,” he wrote in a letter shared Thursday by police.
The handcuffs came loose and skated across the floor, landing at his feet. He scooped them up and kept them for six decades, although the man said he “felt a little guilty” each time he looked at them.
Recently two of his grandsons were visiting and playing with plastic handcuffs when he decided to show them the real pair to impress them.
He also shared the story of how he got them.
“They were aghast and asked me why I stole the handcuffs from a policeman. I, of course, had no good explanation and I told them it was the wrong thing to do and I wasn’t proud of it and then I danced around the subject,” the letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.