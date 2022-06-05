SAN BERNARDINO — A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed, Thursday afternoon, when he opened fire on sheriff’s deputies after a chase, authorities said.
At around 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies received a report of an attempted burglary at a closed bank in Grand Terrace and then got a report of a bank being robbed in neighboring Colton, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told KNBC-TV.
Colton police spotted his car and began a chase that ended in downtown San Bernardino after authorities laid out a spike strip and the fleeing car crashed into a county utility vehicle, although the utility workers weren’t hurt, authorities said.
