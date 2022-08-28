CALIFORNIA CITY — Instability in city leadership, which has contributed to expensive legal problems, and a lack of communication with residents are among the problems with California City government outlined in a 2021-2022 Kern County Grand Jury report.
On Tuesday, City Manager Doug Dunford presented the city’s response to the report’s recommendations for improvement.
“I think this Council’s been pretty conscientious. We really tried to implement polices to protect the city, because, at the end of the day, we don’t want any more lawsuits,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “We are committed to trying to do the right thing and try to move the city forward.”
The report was the result of a complaint received from a resident, which detailed 46 areas of concern, according to the released report.
The Grand Jury investigated the complaint through interviews with Cal City officials and residents, and studied City Council agendas, minutes, financial statements and previous Grand Jury reports.
While many of the concerns could be readily addressed, according to the report, there remained 10 findings of problems within the city and nine recommendations for addressing them.
The top of the report’s findings regards instability in city management, where departments are led by interim managers and there is frequent turnover.
“To describe Cal City’s leadership as being in ‘crisis mode’ is an understatement,” the report states in its first finding. “The City of California City’s leadership must be stabilized with qualified department heads for Cal City to survive. The practice of filling leadership positions with interim staff is not sufficient for long-term good governance.”
Cal City was led by an interim city manager for nine months, until Dunford began, May 1. All other department heads, with the exception of Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick, are interim positions or vacant.
The city is actively recruiting for these positions but was unable to fill them by the Sept. 30 deadline in the report, Dunford said, due to the employment shortage.
The city has taken steps by hiring interim Public Works Director and Human Resources Director, and is interviewing Police Chief candidates, on Monday.
To aid in communication with the public, the report recommends scheduling quarterly town hall meetings, by Sept. 30.
“Unfortunately, we are playing catch-up with a lot of the issues and trying to get our budget moving forward,” Dunford said. “That’s one reason why we’re not having town hall meetings, but we’ll schedule those afterward.”
Two recommendations regarded training for City Council. The first called for training in the Prop. 218 legislation, which regards setting taxes and fees. The second recommended an ethics course in human resources, including state and federal labor laws.
Dunford replied that such training is planned for after the November election, in order to ensure that all Council members receive the same instruction.
The report found that the city’s “water line replacement program can only be described as derelict and incompetent. Previous City Officials have continually passed the buck. The ‘buck’ needs to stop somewhere.”
To correct this, the report recommended hiring an outside contractor, by June 30, 2023, to finish water line replacements, something Dunford said is in process, releasing bids, this month, to get a number of projects moving forward.
The report also criticized the city’s financial state, with unaudited books, and recommended the city’s books be organized and prepared for financial audit at the end of each fiscal year.
Dunford replied that the city’s audits have been caught up to 2020-2021 and the 2021-2022 audit is due, next month.
The Grand Jury found issues with the city-owned Tierra Del Sol Golf Course, stating it “may be an unrealistic dream,” due to debt and insufficient revenue to sustain it.
The report recommended a feasibility study for the golf course, by March 1, 2023, to determine adequate greens fees to support it, as well as whether private sponsorships or government grants are available. If the course is not on an upward trend, by March 2024, the city should prepare to lease, sell or otherwise divest itself of the facility.
The city is engaging a firm for a citywide user fee study to update fees and make sure they meet actual costs, Dunford said. Any decision on the future of the golf course will wait until the full financial picture is available.
The report also recommended, by the end of the year, the city contract with a private agency for human resources and personnel matters for advisement on employment and termination practices.
The city has already contracted with Beauchire Consulting for all of its human resources issues, and has labor attorneys retained for termination practices, Dunford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.