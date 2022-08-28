Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — Instability in city leadership, which has contributed to expensive legal problems, and a lack of communication with residents are among the problems with California City government outlined in a 2021-2022 Kern County Grand Jury report.

On Tuesday, City Manager Doug Dunford presented the city’s response to the report’s recommendations for improvement.

