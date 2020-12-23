LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate experienced a slight decline for the 2019-20 School Years when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of school campuses and the implementation of distance learning midway through the spring semester.
Among students who started high school in 2016, 79.3% graduated with their peers, compared to 82.5% for the Class of 2019, according to data released last week by the California Department of Education.
AV Union High School District offers seniors who are slightly behind in credits to graduate, supplemental instruction to make up credits toward the end of the semester.
After the pandemic forced the closure of school campuses statewide for public safety, California implemented a hold harmless policy for students. If a student was failing, they received a no mark. In order to receive a diploma, they would have to meet the district’s and the state’s graduation requirements in terms of credits. The pandemic paused these students’ progress.
“From that point they can then go into a fifth year to earn those marks,” Joe Kelly, director of School Improvement, said Tuesday via a Google Meet. “I think that ultimately impacted us the most.”
The reason some seniors did not complete their credits in time to graduate could have been related to early technology issues or family issues during distance learning.
“There are those kids, they struggle to the end and I don’t think that they were able to take advantage of the programs that we would have had in the past,” Kelly said.
According to the state data, of the district’s 4,057 high school graduates, 1,387 students graduated meeting the University of California and California State University requirements. Another 233 graduates earned a Seal of Illiteracy and 556 graduates earned a Golden State Seal Merit.
The district’s five-year graduation rate for students who started high school in 2015 and earned their diploma in 2020, was 85.7% statewide, 84.3% of students who started high school in 2016 graduated with their peers, compared to 84.5% the year prior.
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s graduation rate slipped to 94% for the Class of 2020, down from 96.5% in 2018-19.
A district administrator could not immediately be reached for comment.
Mojave Unified School District’s graduation rate increased from the previous year. The District’s 2019-20 rate was 91.8%, up from 84.5% the previous year. A district administrator could not immediately be reached for comment.
Southern Kern Unified School District’s graduation rate dropped from 90.5% in 2018-19 to 81.8% in 2019-20. A district administrator could not immediately be reached for comment.
