LANCASTER — Grace Resource Center, 45134 Sierra Highway, will hold a walk-up-and-go Christmas meal distribution this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The “to go” meals will be distributed on Christmas Day, Friday, starting at 11 a.m. at the center. Meals are limited to the first 100 guests served.
Guests can get a hot meal at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the center.
Grace Resouce Center is closed for client services this week. They will be back in office on Monday.
