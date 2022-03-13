LANCASTER — Team Run for Grace will run in the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS to raise money for Grace Resources.
This year’s marathon is scheduled for March 20. The marathon will begin at Dodger Stadium and finish at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.
Organizer Anthony Bailey started the charity run at the 2018 LA Marathon. He was driven by a desire to help Grace Resources because they helped his late mother when she was homeless.
The nonprofit organization has been helping people in need in the Antelope Valley for more than 30 years. They provide hot meals and groceries to families in need. In 2021, they distributed an estimated 5.3 million pounds of food. They also provide clothing, education and hygiene kits.
“It was an easy pick, and we just kept doing it every year, and every year we kept floating a team around it,” Bailey said.
“I am so grateful for the Baileys and Team Run for Grace,” Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson wrote in a text message. “Not only are they part of the 1% of Americans who will run a marathon, but they are part of the community who is genuinely committed to helping those in need.”
With inflation at a 40-year high, the prices of basic staples are soaring, Johnson noted. He added Grace Resource Center has seen an increase in the number of people needing help.
“Funds raised by Team Run for Grace will allow us to better meet the growing needs in the Antelope Valley,” Johnson wrote.
This will be Bailey’s fifth time running for Grace. He will run with three other runners — Keri Byrne, Chris Lopez and Andy Peterson.
This will be Peterson’s first in-person marathon. He has done virtual events previously.
“I ran 2,021 miles last year for a challenge to run 2,021 miles throughout the year,” Peterson said.
Peterson, who is active duty Air Force, added they have done volunteer work with Grace Resources.
“I just like how they offer hot meals; a hot meal can go a long way,” Peterson said.
He added, “One other area that touches my heart is that they provide for veterans in need because there’s a lot of veterans who go through there as well.”
Team Run for Grace hopes to raise $10,000. They raised $3,500 as of Wednesday. Donations will be accepted through April 1. Visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/470764977791037/ to donate.
“We wanted to give back to the community that we live in as best as we can,” Bailey’s wife, Jen Bailey, said. She will run in the 2023 LA Marathon. She will take this year off.
“I had a couple of screws taken out of my foot, so I can’t get started again till next month,” Jen Bailey said.
They established Run for Grace Inc. as an official nonprofit organization. Jen takes care of the paperwork.
Run for Grace will have an aid station at Mile 20.
“We’re going to have our volunteers and we will give out water and gummy bears and I have about 50 cowbells to bring to share with everybody and cheer the runners on,” she said.
They will see the runners a second time from the opposite side of the street on their way to Mile 25. Anyone interested in being a “voluncheer” should email Jen at teamrunforgrace@gmail.com for details.
“Every year we definitely want the team to grow,” Jen Bailey said. “We just hope the team to get bigger every year.”
Anthony ran the LA Marathon solo last year. This will be his eighth marathon overall. For the first time he will serve as an ambassador for the marathon. Ambassadors help promote the race and provide discount codes.
They have nine sponsors this year, with the Parris Law Firm the main sponsor. Other sponsors are B’s Embroidery & Printing, Fun Fur U — In Home Pet Care, Campano Law Group, AV Retro, ATC Sports Medicine, New Day Financial, AV Florist and Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
