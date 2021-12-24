LANCASTER — Grace Resource Center, 45134 Sierra Highway, will host meal distributions, today and Sunday, taking Christmas Day, Saturday, off.
The meal distribution starts at 5:30 p.m., today, and at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at the center.
Clients will have the option to take the meal home or eat it in the center’s patio area, Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said.
Since this is the end of the month, Johnson anticipates serving between 75 to 80 meals each day.
(1) comment
Grace Resource Center is a great organization...I help them out (donations) whenever I can.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.