LANCASTER — The Grace Resource Center will host its 33rd Thanksgiving Day meal, on Thursday, with an estimated 100 people expected.
The hot meals will be served from 11 to 11:45 a.m., in the center’s parking lot, at 45134 Sierra Highway.
At last year’s Thanksgiving event, meals were served in to-go containers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some clients ate their meals in the center’s courtyard.
This year is a return to normal for the nonprofit organization.
“We have 20 volunteers signed up,” receptionist Mary Lee-Gomez said.
Volunteers are asked to bring a Thanksgiving dish such as turkey, green beans or pumpkin pie with them, as part of their commitment.
“We still have open opportunities for people to supply the food because we’re not full on our food,” Lee-Gomez said.
In addition to turkey, the center is in need of stuffing, macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes.
Last week, Grace Resources donated 2,050 baskets filled with Thanksgiving fixings to local churches and agencies to be distributed to families throughout the Antelope Valley. Each basket included a $20 gift card to WinCo Foods supermarket that recipients can use to purchase a turkey or ham.
The nonprofit has seen a precipitous decline in donations this year as the number of households it has assisted grew more than 229%, from January to October, according to a post on the Grace Resources Facebook page.
In January, Grace Resources assisted 1,366 households. Last month, the organization assisted more then 4,500 households.
Visit www.GraceResources.org to donate. For details, call 661-940-5272.
