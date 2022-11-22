Grace Thanksgiving

Shana Watson and cousin Jimmy Sayles Jr. eat a meal at Grace Resource Center on Thanksgiving Day, in 2018. An estimated 100 people are expected for this year’s 33rd annual event, with meals to be served in the parking lot.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Grace Resource Center will host its 33rd Thanksgiving Day meal, on Thursday, with an estimated 100 people expected.

The hot meals will be served from 11 to 11:45 a.m., in the center’s parking lot, at 45134 Sierra Highway.

