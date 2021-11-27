LANCASTER — Grace Resource Center served between 100 to 150 warm meals, on Thanksgiving Day.
The meals were presented in takeout containers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Guests had the option to take the meal with them or eat it in the center’s courtyard.
The containers were filled to the brim with traditional Thanksgiving trimmings such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, pumpkin pie and rolls. Drink options included milk, coffee and hot chocolate.
“That’s enough to feed me three days in a row,” guest John DiMartino said after he opened his container on a table in the courtyard and examined the food with his fork.
Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said that was the intent.
“We looked for the biggest container we could find,” Johnson said. “The goal would be to have people take food with them and get two, maybe three meals out of this.”
This year marks the 32nd year Grace Resource has provided a Thanksgiving meal for people in need. That makes thousands of meals over more than three decades.
“It’s getting smaller, though,” Johnson said.
At one point, Grace Resources was the only nonprofit serving the holiday meals. Prior to the pandemic, guests sat at tables in the parking lot where volunteers served more than 400 people at times.
“There’s just a lot more organizations serving meals now,” Johnson said.
Any leftover food was used for a hot meal served, Friday or Sunday, at the center, 45134 Sierra Highway.
Twenty-five volunteers worked inside the center either filling the takeout containers with food or helping guests in the courtyard.
“There’s many reasons to volunteer,” Junior Aguilar said. “One of them is that it’s a blessing to be able to serve others. It’s just something that the lord would want us to do.”
Volunteer Martin Soto agreed.
“I go to church and it’s a necessity that we have to give back to the community,” Soto said.
