LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following a dry but cool day, a wet and potentially damaging storm is expected to arrive in the Southland today, bringing what forecasters are calling an “atmospheric river” of moisture that’ll persist into Friday.
The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch that’ll be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, warning that 1 to 3 feet of snow could accumulate at elevations above 6,000 feet.
Winds, meanwhile, will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory will take effect in the county’s mountains at 3 a.m.
Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making “driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
According to the NWS, the low-pressure system is already gathering strength off the Oregon coast, and it’ll likely remain mostly stationary through Thursday.
“This will create a steady and nearly persistent stream of moist southwest flow, known as an atmospheric river, focused over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties starting (Tuesday night) and lasting through at least Thursday with two to three days of nearly constant rain,” according to the Weather Service. “Sitting on the fringes of the plume, Ventura County will (see) periods of several hours of rain during that time. Further away, Los Angeles County will also see a few hours of showers, mainly on Wednesday.
“All areas will see moderate to heavy rain later Thursday into Friday as the system swings through California. Things should taper off by Friday afternoon or night.”
Forecasters said Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the foothills and mountains, although the largest rainfall totals are likely to occur in Ventura County.
Whenever persistent rain is in the forecast, fears are raised about possible mudslides.
“With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,” according to the NWS.
The region could see flood warnings posted as the storm moves closer, and residents in flood-prone areas will likely be urged to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.
