LAS VEGAS — The governors of Nevada and California said Sunday that they have a plan to brings some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.
In a joint announcement with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.
The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million.
But Newsom said existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year.
Newsom said a more permanent solution to the I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.
According to the Journal, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to the I-15 traffic backups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.