California's Last Nuclear Plant

One of Pacific Gas & Electric’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s nuclear reactors, pictured in 2008, in Avila Beach.

 Michael A. Mariant/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a group of legislators reached a last-minute compromise to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear plant by up to five years. But the proposal faces an uncertain future as the Legislature concludes its two-year session, this week.

To pass, the proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running needs a two-thirds vote in the state Assembly and Senate, a threshold that can be difficult to reach. Last week, a competing proposal emerged from Democratic legislators that would use $1.4 billion to speed up development of renewable power and transmission lines, while leaving intact plans to shutter the twin-domed plant, by 2025.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

People like "Ralph Cavanagh" of the Natural Resources Defense Council will put you in the poor house. Europe is collapsing and the Dirtbags in the news media are ignoring the issues. Maybe they will start hanging journalist that have a political agenda and fail to do their jobs...? Way overdue.

