BEVERLY HILLS — Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement of condemnation, Monday.

“This weekend’s public display of antisemitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians,” Newsom said.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Were the activists "Newsoms People" in disguise? I would not be surprised. Seems like a Dog and Pony show for Idiots....How insulting. Democrats worship "Power and Money" and could care less about you...unless an election is near (like this Nov 3). Are you really that stupid...? Newsom thinks you are.

