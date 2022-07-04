SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.
The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting, today, takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says while images of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump flash on screen.
“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” Newsom says.
(2) comments
Also didn't Newsom "lock down Cali" while DeSantis left Florida open with no mask mandate...shows you how much of a "Lying POS" Newsom is.
lol Dirtbag Newsom must not realize everyone "moved out" of California and went to Florida and Texas (Arizona and Idaho also). What an Idiot. People also left New York...Are the Democrats really that stupid...? They must be.
