LOS ANGELES — Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Thursday amending the US Constitution to harden federal gun laws amid a surge of mass killings across the nation, his latest step onto the national stage amid the unfolding 2024 White House campaign.

With the US bitterly divided over gun rights and the 2nd Amendment, the chances of recasting the Constitution to enshrine universal background checks, a waiting period to buy firearms and other restrictions into law appeared remote. A new amendment has not been added since 1992.

Jimzan 3
The last thing a Pedophile wants, is to have the Parents of a Child they Molested, to have access to a Firearm. No one Supports Gun Control more... than a Wealthy Powerful Pedophile(s)....IMHO.

