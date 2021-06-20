OAKLAND — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland, authorities said Friday.
Newsom was walking to a barbershop and pizzeria in Old Oakland to promote small businesses on Thursday when he was “approached by an aggressive individual,” said Fran Clader, director of communications for the California Highway Patrol, which provides security for the governor.
Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man, she said.
Newsom did not appear injured, the East Bay Times reported, and quipped to reporters that different people have different ways of saying hello.
The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.
Reached by phone, a woman who identified as the suspect’s sister described him as a homeless man with severe mental health problems.
Post it on the news. The 54-year-old man will never have to pay for his beer at a pub...ever again. Sounds like a publicity stunt....Cmon Gavin is scum, and he is worried about the recall...So he is offering a stimulus payment (Cali only), cleaning up freeway off ramps (lol lol Joke photo shoot), and probably staging this attempted assault. Newsom thinks you are an idiot, that has forgotten "all" the hurt "he" caused during the pandemic...is Newsom right ?...are you an "idiot"...?
