Russia Gorbachev's Funeral

People line up to pay the last respects at the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev outside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony, Saturday, in Moscow. Gorbachev, who died, Tuesday, at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa.

 AP Photo

MOSCOW — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, on Saturday, mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend.

Gorbachev, who died, Tuesday, at age 91, launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War. But he also precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, which Putin had called the 20th century’s “greatest geopolitical catastrophe.”

