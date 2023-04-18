Feinstein

WASHINGTON — Democrats’ efforts to temporarily replace California Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee met quick opposition Monday from Republicans, complicating their plan as some of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees remain on hold during her extended medical absence.

Feinstein, 89, last week asked to be temporarily replaced on the Senate Judiciary Committee while she recuperates in her home state from a case of the shingles. The statement came shortly after a member of California’s House delegation, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, called on her to resign from the Senate, saying it is “unacceptable” for her to miss votes to confirm judges who could be weighing in on abortion rights, a key Democratic priority. Feinstein has been away from the Senate since February.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein like most Dems are Self Serving....She should have retired a decade ago and let someone else come into the fold...(Rumor has it the Hot place keeps sending her back) but no Dems (Biden Feinstein,Pelosi etc etc ) (Rep also Mitch.McConnell etc etc) bore themselves into the swamp as deep as they can go....Same with SCOTUS ....RGB. No one has done the Republicans better than Ginsberg....her "selfishness" (refused to retire when Obama Begged her) ended up becoming the Greatest Gift from a Democrat to the Republican Party...Ever !! Thanks for the SCOTUS (R) Majority, RGB You Rock !!! Best (R) ever...That is why the Dems "TOLD" Breyer...you are retiring period...(they replaced Breyer with K.B. Jackson a clueless activist that is a Mediocre Judge on her Best Day (IMHO).

