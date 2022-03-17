Republican state legislators, on Wednesday, introduced Accountability, Compassion and Treatment (ACT) on Homelessness, a comprehensive legislative package to address homelessness.
The lawmakers noted that the state’s homelessness crisis has gotten worse over the past four years, despite $17 billion in funding from Sacramento Democrats and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Senate and Assembly Republicans introduced 17 proposed bills that emphasize results over dollars and focus on accountability, compassion and treatment.
“Republicans are proposing a multi-pronged approach to address the root of the homeless crisis and actually help people get their lives back,” State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, said. “Continuing on the road we are on is more of a dead-end than a path to success.”
California is home to 12% of the nation’s population but has 28% of the nation’s homeless and 47% of its unsheltered homeless.
“Leaving people with mental illness or addiction to deteriorate on the streets isn’t compassion — it’s the exact opposite,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, of Yuba City, said. “Throwing money at the problem won’t fix it. Neither will small tweaks to existing programs. It’s time for bold changes that will finally make a major difference to one of the biggest crises facing our state.”
The 17 proposed bills cover areas such as accountability, housing and shelter, mental health and substance use disorders, prevention at at-risk populations, and budget proposals.
Senate Bill 1353, introduced by Wilk, falls under accountability.
The proposed bill would require the governor to make an annual report to the Legislature on homelessness efforts. The information would be posted online to a publicly available dashboard. It would include efforts the state and its local governments have done to reduce homelessness in California, including federal funding for state and local programs.
It would also require local governments to report to the state annually all expenditures on homelessness programs and efforts, such as street cleanup, law enforcement, shelters, and medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment. In addition, a proposal by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, would request an annual audit on homelessness spending.
Assembly Bill 2485, introduced by Steven Choi, R-Irvine, would exempt emergency shelters and supportive housing from the California Environmental Review Act.
The six proposed bills under Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorders include Assembly Bill 2853, introduced by Assemblyman Tom Lackey. The proposed law would using the findings of a pending State Auditor report, develop statewide uniform standards for 5150 involuntary holds and limit how long an individual subject to a 5150 hold can be required to wait before being evaluated and treated.
