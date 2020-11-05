SAN DIEGO — Former US Rep. Darrell Issa, once among the most powerful Republicans in Congress, was leading Wednesday in his comeback bid in a more conservative district than the one he left two years ago.
After trailing early, the prominent supporter of President Donald Trump built a nearly 12,000-vote lead with about 52% of the votes in the race against a 31-year-old Democrat who once served in the Obama administration.
A large number of votes were still outstanding in the 50th District that is anchored in San Diego County and includes a sliver of Riverside County.
Issa, who at one time was the wealthiest member of Congress, was a national figure as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee from 2011 to January 2015, emerging as a chief critic of Obama and his administration.
Issa, 66, represented the 49th district in Orange County for 18 years but nearly lost the seat in 2016 and then chose to retire in 2018, citing how his district had become too Democratic friendly.
The multimillionaire car alarm magnate spent heavily on the 50th District race against opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar to fill the seat vacated after GOP congressman Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.
Hunter, a combat Marine veteran, took over his father’s seat and held it for 11 years before resigning in January. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison for misusing campaign funds.
The 50th District is an outlier in Democratic-dominated California. Registered Republicans have a 10-point advantage over Democrats in the district, home to many military veterans.
But Issa’s surprisingly tough race suggested that he might have been hurt by his close ties to Trump in an election in which the president was trounced in the state, including in more moderate San Diego County. Some voters might have also been uncomfortable with Issa’s district-hopping.
