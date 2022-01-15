LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the Omicron variant rages and fills up hospital beds around the country, Republican governors are highlighting their opposition to restrictions that have marked the COVID-19 pandemic even as they seek to move past it and set their agendas for the year.
The state of the state addresses governors are delivering to kick off their states’ legislative sessions are occurring as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began in 2020 and soaring infections are disrupting seemingly all aspects of life, from schools to air travel.
Republican governors are using the speeches to rail against the Biden administration’s response, and to tout their opposition to mandates and lockdowns they argue didn’t work to stem the virus.
“These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is eyeing a possible 2024 run for president, said as he took a dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert. “They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions.”
Another potential 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, vowed to push for legislation that she said would protect medical or religious exemptions from vaccine requirements. The US Supreme Court, on Thursday, blocked the Biden administration’s rule requiring workers at large businesses to vaccinate or get tested, but kept in place a similar requirement for most health care workers.
“Unvaccinated Americans are still Americans,” Noem said.
In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey complained about “COVID-era posturing and politics of some school Board bureaucrats.”
“There’s been too much attention put on masks and not nearly enough placed on math,” Ducey said.
The GOP broadsides against virus restrictions come as governors from both parties have shown little appetite for widespread public orders, school closures or business shutdowns. But Democratic governors are highlighting the Omicron threat as they seek an infusion of state funds to address the spike in cases.
In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature for $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing as the state copes with a surge of new patients. Things are so urgent, Newsom said, that he wants lawmakers to give him permission to spend $1.4 billion of that money immediately instead of waiting until the new budget year starts July 1.
“Where are we? Where are we going? And when is this thing behind us now? No one can answer the latter part of that,” Newsom said. “We’re all humbled by this pandemic.”
Another Democrat, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, has proposed a $10 billion plan to boost the state’s health care workforce by 20% over the next five years, after the sector suffered high burnout rates during the pandemic.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who won reelection last year, announced he was reinstating a public health emergency he had declared because of the pandemic. Murphy said the order was mostly to continue a mask mandate in schools and daycares. It also preserves a test or vaccination requirement for state workers and health care employees.
“We are all in this together. And we must keep moving forward together,” Murphy said. “But try as it may to knock us back and further divide us, one thing is certain. Omicron has not knocked us down.”
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly asked the majority-Republican Legislature in Kansas to keep in place through March orders she has issued that ease state licensing requirements for medical personnel and nursing home workers. She also asked for a freeze on college tuition, arguing it would help students hurt by the pandemic.
“In every corner of our state, ordinary people continue to do extraordinary things,” Kelly said. “The Kansas spirit of neighbor helping neighbor has never been stronger.”
Even as they rail against vaccine requirements, some Republican governors are still urging holdouts in their state to get vaccinated.
(1) comment
First of all the Associated Press and its staff are Human Waste (IMHO) aka Propaganda Scum (refined). CoVid will be used to manipulate the idiots, and generate revenue. I believe it was POS Emanuel (Detroit Mayor) that said "never let a crisis go to waste"...actually it was Churchill who said that...I always liked Churchill. Using a crisis as a "tool" for personal gain, makes you a POS. plain and simple. The CoVid Hoax is for Cowards, and Weasels...Game over...Go hide under your bed... "Forever", if you are still scared.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.