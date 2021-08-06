LOS ANGELES — The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.
The competition for the party’s prized imprimatur already has set off infighting and finger-pointing within the state GOP, and there is no clear favorite among four candidates who qualified to compete for the nod. The voting Saturday follows a kickoff debate Wednesday that appeared to do little to reorder the Republican contest.
Parrying over the endorsement comes as Newsom’s once-steady hold on his job appears to be slipping. Recent polling points to a tightening race as Coronavirus cases climb, mandatory masking orders return in many parts of the state and gas prices keep rising.
The urgency can be witnessed in a fundraising pitch from Newsom’s campaign, which is working to energize Democrats who either are tuned out from politics or shrugging at the unusual late-summer election.
“This recall is close – close enough to start thinking about what it (would) be like if we had a Republican governor in California,” the Newsom campaign appeal said, seeking small-dollar donations. “Sorry to put the thought in your head, but it’s true.”
The televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Orange County on Wednesday gave four candidates a chance to introduce themselves to voters statewide who might know little, if anything about them.
But the 90-minute showdown was absent of scintillating drama or major gaffes by businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley or former congressman Doug Ose. They mostly avoided turning on each other, instead railing against Newsom and the state’s progressive drift.
The debate was “not a game changer,” Menlo College political scientist Melissa Michelson said.
Any gains in exposure for the candidates would have been incremental.
“Now we know one of them is a rice farmer (Ose), one of them is in the state Assembly (Kiley), one of them is a former San Diego mayor (Faulconer),” Michelson said. “I didn’t come away thinking, ‘That guy blew it out of the water.’ ”
In the end, the match-up might end up providing material for Newsom to create critical ads aimed at left-leaning voters in the heavily Democratic state, which could feature Cox appearing to endorse eliminating the state’s minimum wage law, or when Faulconer didn’t give a clear answer on whether he would prohibit schools from requiring masks.
There will be 46 replacement candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot, including 24 Republicans.
Another notable point on the debate: The two best-known candidates, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who has been leading in polls, and former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, didn’t participate.
Without Elder on stage, “that probably limits its impact,” Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney said.
I do believe Larry Elder is the clear favorite. Newsom and the Democrats have failed (like they always do). Polls show more people want Newsom out today, than 4 weeks ago. That is the cost of questing for Dictatorship. Newsom is a failure...time to go. And Newsom can take predator (D) Cuomo (the rapist ?) with him.
