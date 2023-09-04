ANDERSON, S.C. — A microphone in hand, Sen. Tim Scott left the podium at a recent barbecue event in South Carolina and made his way through tables draped in red, white and blue as attendees finished plates of pulled pork and baked beans.
As he talked about his campaign, Scott passed Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, who looked ahead at the empty stage from which she would soon speak. She was there in place of her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was overseeing the response to Hurricane Idalia.
Several hours earlier, former Gov. Nikki Haley packed an event hall about 130 miles to the northeast. An overflow crowd spilled out into the back hallways, with some people having to watch her remarks on a video monitor.
The flurry of activity showed the priority these three campaigns are placing on South Carolina, where the Republican primary is traditionally the last chance for many White House hopefuls to break through before Super Tuesday. If former President Donald Trump maintains his front-runner status here and in the other early voting states, his path to the GOP nomination may be nearly impossible to stop.
In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee.
Both in the state and nationally, Trump is far ahead in the Republican field. Battling for a distant second place are the two home-state candidates — Scott and Haley — and DeSantis. A July poll from Fox Business found that Scott, Haley and DeSantis each drew double digits, but Trump still led by more than 30 points.
Scott and Haley face added pressure given the traditional expectation for a presidential candidate to win their home state. But they may also splinter any traditional home turf edge in South Carolina, which could allow DeSantis to relegate them to a potentially embarrassing third or even fourth place.
“In a split vote like this, you can’t help but think that Donald Trump has the natural advantage over everybody else because he just has to win one more vote than second place,” said Dave Wilson, a conservative political strategist in the state.
