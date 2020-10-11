One of the perks of growing old are the courtesies extended to we “wrinklies” by many of our younger fellow travelers on this small blue planet.
I use a cane and occasionally a walker and appreciate it when some younger person holds a door open, even while waiting for me to slowly shuffle to the door.
I got to thinking about this on a recent Sunday, which is the day I visit the Mojave post office, when I noticed traffic cones blocking entry to the post office car park.
I decided to park on the street, but I asked a man wearing a helmet and yellow safety vest if he could move the cones so I could park as I use a cane.
He immediately did so, and a another postal patron opened the door as I entered and as I left. Thanks to all.
Growing up polite
As I drove away for a rare visit to refuel my car — because it needed it and to slow the number of tearful “we miss you, Mr. Deaver” emails from Chevron — I got to thinking about courtesy.
My brother and sister and I were fortunate to be raised by parents blessed not by material wealth but by common sense and practical daily application of the Golden Rule.
We were educated to open doors, say “please” and “thank you,” and to observe all the other common courtesies of life, including not interrupting when others are speaking.
I always look behind me when I go through doors, and it’s depressing to see how many men — and some women — just let go of them without looking.
Space toilet
One of my very favorite TV comedies is the “Big Bang Theory” and one of my favorite episodes is the one where Howard, the lone engineer among a group of CalTech physicists, was informed that NASA was having problems with the toilet he designed for the International Space Station.
The toilet on the episode was about the size of a regular home potty.
A new space toilet has been delivered to the station, and it is a bit larger than the one Howard designed.
It’s huge, but is 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the toilet it is replacing, according to NASA officials as reported on Space.Com
The new device cost NASA $23 million, which is nothing to flush about.
Astronauts helped design the new john, which has been “optimized for the use of the toilet by the female crew.”
The fact that NASA is just getting around to acknowledging the differences in female and male physiology hints at an opportunity for a book or long magazine article about how the ladies have been using the current device all these years.
The manufacturers of those new add-on bidet gadgets recognize the difference as did Adam and Eve and everyone since.
When I was in Washington, astronauts would occasionally visit the Congressional office I managed, and I always asked them to explain how they went to the toilet in zero gravity.
They always changed the subject as did Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager when asked about the facilities in Voyager, the airplane they flew around the world without refueling, and whose cabin was about the size of a small sofa.
As a reporter, I have always opposed secrecy, but some situations seem to justify exceptions.
Packing for space
Several years ago I read a great book, which I reviewed in this space, called “Packing for Mars,” by the talented Mary Roach.
One of its highlights was Roach’s discussion of a NASA meeting at which the challenges of feeding astronauts and disposing of their poop were discussed as part of one process.
A dozing older male astronaut in the meeting suddenly realized what was being planned and made a comment that cannot be repeated in this family newspaper.
Get the book — it’s priceless as is everything Ms. Roach has written.
By the way, at the end of the “Big Bang Theory” episode, the station astronauts inform Houston that they are all “going for a space walk …”
The all-time funniest “Big Bang” episode (and one of the funniest TV shows of all time) was the one where Howard invented a robot hand.
Taxes and Congress
In a recent letter to the editor, a writer excoriated Congress for writing bad tax laws that allowed the president to avoid paying taxes.
The writer placed all of the blame on Congress, as if it were a monolithic entity rather than a group of 535 extremely individual men and women.
Each member answers to around 700,000 constituents, all of them individuals with different needs and economic interests.
I live in the 23rd Congressional District, whose major industries are energy, farming, aerospace and mining.
Which means our district’s interests are much different from those of, say, a district in New York City or Laramie, Wyoming.
Diversity
And which is why just about every interest in the nation, representing rich and poor, hires lobbyists to promote and protect their interests.
While the letter writer blamed Congress, the most recent major tax bill was developed and promoted by the current president.
And which is why the rich usually get a better deal than the rest of us as they did in the president’s recent tax “reform.”
On deductions, the real estate industry is great for keeping one’s taxes low because of depreciation. Which is why the homeowner’s deduction is so popular and why the real estate industry is opposing a ballot proposition that will raise some real estate taxes.
Just about every thing in life is much more complex than it may appear.
(1) comment
Biden will raise taxes...we have had 47 years of his policies...mostly failures. Also Biden will pack the SCOTUS. Biden looks like a weasel when he refuses to answer the question....almost as good as Pelosi's statement.."we have to pass the bill to see what's in it" truly pathetic...Most Americans are not that stupid.
