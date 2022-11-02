PALMDALE — In the race to join the Palmdale City Council, Dave Gomez has brought in the most campaign contributions — by far — of the eight candidates, who are vying for three seats in the Nov. 8 election.
Gomez, who is running to represent District Three, has raised $76,651 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance filings through Tuesday.
The bulk of the contributions have been from assorted labor union organizations, including $4,900 from the Los Angeles-Orange County Building and Construction Trades Political Action Committee, and the same amount from more than one International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local unions. He also received $4,900 from the Antelope Valley Taxpayer Advocates and an equal amount from the National Staff Assault Task Force.
Gomez also received $4,410 from a Newport Beach developer.
Lancaster City Councilmember Raj Mahli contributed $1,000, as did San Gabriel Valley Democratic Assemblyman Mike Fong.
Gomez also contributed to two candidates in the Antelope Valley Union High School District race: $4,900 to Carla Corona and $3,000 to Miguel Sanchez.
Incumbent District Three Councilmember Laura Bettencourt has raised $12,192, as of the Oct. 22 filing. Like Gomez, she received $4,410 from Newport Beach-based developers.
Other large contributors include the Antelope Valley Swap Meet, at $1,000; the California Real Estate PAC, at $2,500; and the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association, at $3,200.
The third candidate in the District Three race, Marcos Alvarez, reported $1,600 in contributions to his campaign, as of Oct. 22. The largest donation, of $1,000, is from the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens.
In the race to represent District Four, Eric Ohlsen has raised the most campaign contributions, at $22,627.
Antelope Valley Taxpayer Advocates also contributed $4,900 to his campaign, as did Juan Carrillo’s Assembly campaign fund.
A Newport Beach developer contributed a combined $4,900, Royal Investors gave $2,500 and Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris contributed $2,000.
Also in the race for District Four, V. Jesse Smith raised $10,920, according to his Oct. 22 filing. His contributions are largely from individual small donors, with the largest — outside his own — being $500 from the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers union.
In the newly created District Five, outsider Andrea Alarcon has raised the most in campaign contributions, with $33,380, as of Oct. 22.
Her largest donors include R. Rex Parris and Rutger Parris, at $4,900 each; Antelope Valley Taxpayer Advocates at $4,900; and two construction unions at $4,900 each.
Challenging Alarcon is Erika Alverdi, who has raised $17,481 as of Oct. 22.
The majority of her contributions are from individuals, ranging from $100 to $700. She also received a total of $10,000 from the individual car dealers of the Palmdale Auto Mall. In addition to the Robertson’s Honda dealership contribution, Rick Carr of Robertson’s Honda also contributed $2,000, according to the Oct. 22 filing.
The third candidate for District Five, Mario Melara, has $985 in campaign contributions, according to his Oct. 22 filing, all from small, individual donors.
