LANCASTER — Mental Health America Los Angeles North County celebrated the achievements of the individuals it serves as well as the community partners who help the agency support members to their full potential at the Golden Bell Awards ceremony.
Mental Health America LA recognizes the accomplishments of those it serves at the annual awards ceremony as part of its nearly 100-year-old efforts to destigmatize mental health and raise awareness about the ability to recover from mental health challenges, officials said.
For the past 20 years, Mental Health America Los Angeles’s North Valley team has celebrated the achievements of the individuals served by the agency as well as the community partners who help the agency support members to their full potential.
Golden Bell Awards are presented to individuals who achieve significant goals in the categories of employment, independent living, education, family well-being, sobriety and community participation.
The theme of this year’s Golden Bell Awards was “The Wizard of Ahas!,” an homage to the movie classic “The Wizard of Oz,” with “The Yellow Brick Road to Recovery” focusing on members’ courage, heart, skills and resiliency.
Dennis Anderson, from High Desert Medical Group and an MHALA Advisory Committee member, co-hosted as “The Wizard of Ahas,” along with Joana Domingo, MHALA Director of Transition Age Youth Services and Senior Clinical Director, as Dorothy.
Due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, this year’s event was pre-recorded and will be available on MHALA’s YouTube channel and Facebook starting Nov. 1.
The video will highlight the 265 award winners, including the nine Members of the Year: Gwendolyn Anderson, Benjamin Martin, Alice Turner, Aileen Pidgeon, Jessica Smith, Trameil Wright, Richard Acosta, Nancy Rubalcava and Kathleen McGinnis.
The event’s highest honor is the Chimbole Champion Award, which went to Kathleen McGinnis. This award goes to an individual who has, through their own recovery, demonstrated exceptional leadership and has become a role model for others.
This year’s sponsors of the event are High Desert Medical Group, Lockheed Martin, and Kaiser Permanente.
As of Friday, Mental Health America Los Angeles’ YouTube channel is not active. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles/ to view their Facebook page.
