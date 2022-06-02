PALMDALE — As the weather continues to warm up, Antelope Valley residents who want to head to the beach and save on gas costs can take Los Angeles County’s summer Beach Bus between the Antelope Valley and Santa Monica Beach.
The bus service resumed, Monday, and continues, through Labor Day, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Buses operate, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Buses depart from Walt Troth Drive/City Park Drive at Sgt. Steve Owen Park, 43063 10th St. West, at 8:30 a.m., and from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus stop zone at Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Drive, at 9 a.m. Buses are scheduled to arrive at Santa Monica Beach near the Santa Monica Pier, at 10:50 a.m.
Buses depart from Santa Monica Beach’s pier parking lot, at 3:30 p.m.
Buses are scheduled to arrive at the Palmdale Transportation Center, at 5:25 p.m., and at Sgt. Steve Owen Park, at 5:40 p.m.
Round trip cost is $6 for children and adults, or $2 for persons with disabilities and seniors age 60 and older with identification.
Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To ensure a seat, make reservations at www.LAGoBus.com up to 10 days in advance, but no later than 10 a.m., one day prior to the trip.
For details, call 626-458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Riders are encourage to assemble at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to departure.
Riders who miss the bus in Santa Monica must find their own transportation home.
Service is subject to change due to weather and road conditions.
